Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Sells $2,039,100.00 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 441,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598,389. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $243.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

