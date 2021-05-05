Veru (VERU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.
In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.