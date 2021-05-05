Veru (VERU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

