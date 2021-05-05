Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $625.63 million, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

