Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,125. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.8465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

