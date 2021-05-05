Vestas Wind Systems A/S to Issue Dividend of $0.84 (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.8387 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. 77,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,560. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VWDRY. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

