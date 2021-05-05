VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

