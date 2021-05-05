VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,423,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,917,000 after acquiring an additional 256,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

