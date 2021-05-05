Vid (VI) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Vid has a market cap of $1.26 million and $5,741.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00817662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00100020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.36 or 0.09348921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00043897 BTC.

About Vid

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

