Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

