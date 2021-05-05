Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.96. 66,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,466,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several research firms have commented on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.