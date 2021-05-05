Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $36.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

VITL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,135. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

