Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.80

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.80 ($31.53) and traded as high as €29.41 ($34.60). Vivendi shares last traded at €29.00 ($34.12), with a volume of 1,828,859 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.63 ($37.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.82.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

