Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in April

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,163. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $11,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,134,000.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.