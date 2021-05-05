Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOR. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000.

Shares of VOR stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,126. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

