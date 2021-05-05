Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 56,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.59 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

