Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRM. Raymond James started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,501,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

