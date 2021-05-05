VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. VSE posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $8,812,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSEC traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. 1,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,975. VSE has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $541.44 million, a P/E ratio of 427.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

