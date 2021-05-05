Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,763.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKCMF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $159.28.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

