Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $$159.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $159.28.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

