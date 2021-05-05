Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

WRE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 9,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,302,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

