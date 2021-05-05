WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

