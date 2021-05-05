WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $69.08 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,922.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.