WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

