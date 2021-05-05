WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

