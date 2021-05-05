WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 266 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 98,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 132.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

