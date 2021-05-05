WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

