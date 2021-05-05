Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

