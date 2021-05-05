Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

