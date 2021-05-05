Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 81,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

