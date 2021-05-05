Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

