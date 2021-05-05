Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-10.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.46. The stock had a trading volume of 361,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,508. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.41. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $310.48.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.67.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

