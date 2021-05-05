We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 4,488 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

