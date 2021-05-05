We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 6,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,702,000 after buying an additional 364,547 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 992,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 108,063 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 255,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 311,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

