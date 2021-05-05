We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. 513,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. The company has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

