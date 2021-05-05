We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. 157,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,747. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 147.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.