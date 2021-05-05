We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 171,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.44. 67,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

