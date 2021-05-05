Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.