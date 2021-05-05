Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $16.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $23.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,311.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,255.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,307.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

