Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

