Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.