Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

