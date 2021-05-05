Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $540,000 in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

