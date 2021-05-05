Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

