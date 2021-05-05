Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

PSJ stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $187.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

