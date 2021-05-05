Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

4/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

4/7/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.60.

4/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

3/26/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.59 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.45. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.67.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.