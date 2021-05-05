Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

