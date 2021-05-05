Well Done LLC Buys 12,968 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,409,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 140,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

