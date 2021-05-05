Well Done LLC Buys Shares of 25,084 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 76,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

