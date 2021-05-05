Well Done LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $418.59. 334,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

