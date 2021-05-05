Well Done LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 211,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

